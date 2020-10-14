Mumbai local: 10 AC train services to start from October 15

The Western Railway will resume the Air Conditioned (AC) train services in Mumbai from October 15. As per the official release, the Western Railway will run additional 194 special services including the 10 AC trains, from October 15.

Of the 10 AC trains, two trains will be slow trains running DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and the other, UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate. The rest will be eight fast trains - four will run DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and the other four in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate.

According to the press release issued by the Chief Public Relations officer of the Western Railways, Sumit Thakur, a total of 10 Air Conditioned services (2 Slow services - 1 in DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate & 8 Fast services- 4 in DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and 4 in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate) will operate.

In order to avoid overcrowding, Western Railways has decided to increase the number of train services.

With this, the total number of special services on Western Railways being operated only for emergency services staff notified by the Maharashtra government will increase to 700 from the current 506.

"Out of the increased 194 new services, 49 services will be operated during morning peak hours and 49 services during evening peak hours for the convenience of commuters," said Thakur.

Out of the total 194 increased services, 51 services have been increased in Churchgate-Virar sector, 96 services increased in Borivali-Churchgate sector, 9 services increased in Bhayandar-Virar sector, 12 services increased in Nalasopara-Churchgate sector, 9 services increased in Churchgate-Bhayandar sector, 2 services in Vasai Road-Churchgate sector, 8 services in Bandra-Borivali sector and 8 services in Churchgate-Bandra sector.