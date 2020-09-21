Mumbai local trains: More people allowed to travel from today — all you need to know

More people, such as employees of co-operative and private banks, will be permitted to use Mumbai's suburban train service starting from September 21. The announcement was made by Indian Railways on September 19.

Use of suburban trains, often referred to ‘local trains’, is currently restricted for the general public in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai’s local train network has not operated their regular schedule since late March when the first nationwide lockdown was imposed to help curb spread of COVID-19.

Since mid-June, the railways have been operating special train services for people engaged in essential and emergency services. Railway authorities had recently allowed aircraft maintenance and repair staff to travel on local trains.

As per fresh guidelines, selected 10 percent staff of co-operative and private banks is required to obtain QR ID codes from the state government.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, until they get it, they can use valid identity cards to buy tickets and travel.

Employees of nationalised banks are already allowed to travel by local trains.

The Railways also said that additional booking counters will be opened at important stations, and appealed passengers to follow social distancing.

On September 20, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally reached 1.84 lakh. This included 1.47 lakh recoveries, over 27,000 active cases and 8,469 fatalities.

Once considered a major hotspot, Mumbai had managed to significantly reduce the COVID-19 growth rate. In fact, at some point, the doubling rate of cases was well over 90 days.

However, infections being reported on a daily basis have spiked again in the last three-four weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)