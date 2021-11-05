MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mountaineer Priyanka Mohite to get Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

The 28-year-old Mohite, who started out by trekking in Sahyadri ranges in western Maharashtra and rock-climbing, began summiting mountains from 2010.

PTI
November 05, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
Representative image (Image courtesy: Derek Sears/Unsplash)

Representative image (Image courtesy: Derek Sears/Unsplash)

Maharashtra-based mountaineer Priyanka Mohite will be bestowed with the prestigious 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020' for her outstanding contribution in the field of land adventure, a central government official said.

Mohite, who hails from Satara district, will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13.

In a communique to Mohite, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Sunder Singh, Deputy Secretary, NPYAD (National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development), said, I am glad to inform that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has selected you for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 for your outstanding contribution in the field of Land Adventure.

Mohite, on her part, said not only she but her entire family was happy with the announcement.

The 28-year-old Mohite, who started out by trekking in Sahyadri ranges in western Maharashtra and rock-climbing, began summiting mountains from 2010.

Close

In her 11-year mountaineering career, she has scaled the world's highest peak Mt Everest besides Mt Lhotse and Mt Makalu, among others.

In April this year, Mohite scaled Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain peak in the world, and became the first Indian woman climber to achieve the feat.
PTI
Tags: #ministry of youth affairs and sports #Priyanka Mohite #Ram Nath Kovind #Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.