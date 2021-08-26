Monsoon Update | Delhi likely to enter another "break monsoon" phase on August 27: IMD

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to 21.

Delhi and its adjoining areas in northwest India are likely to enter another "break monsoon" phase, the third this season, as the monsoon trough has shifted close to the foothills of the Himalayas and is predicted to stay there for another day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The entire monsoon trough lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till today," the IMD said in a statement.

RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD, said the region is experiencing a "weak monsoon" at present.

"If the monsoon trough shifts close to the foothills of the Himalayas and remains there for two to three consecutive days, we call it a break monsoon phase. It is in the foothills today (Wednesday) and is expected to remain there for another day," he said.

During the monsoon season, there are spells when the trough shifts closer to the foothills of the Himalayas, leading to sharp decline in rainfall over most parts of the country. This is called a "break monsoon" phase.

However, rainfall increases along the foothills of Himalayas, northeast India and parts of the southern peninsula.

In July, monsoon had entered the first break phase even before reaching most parts of northwest India, including Delhi. The national capital and adjoining areas in northwest India entered a "break monsoon" phase again on August 10 that continued up to August 19.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is expected over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on August 27.

It is likely to pull down the western end of the monsoon trough from August 29, leading to rains in northwest India, including Delhi, in month-end.

The city has gauged 214.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 210.6 mm this month so far. Normally, the capital records 247.7 mm precipitation in August.

Of the 214.5 mm rainfall this month, 138.8 mm came in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, which was the highest on a day in August in 14 years.

The capital had gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 percent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever.

Owing to the intense bursts of rains in July, the capital has gauged 756.4 mm rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, against the normal of 486.7 mm – 55 percent more precipitation than normal.