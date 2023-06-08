Mercedes-Benz India launches G-Class' G 400d Adventure Edition, AMG Line in India; price starts Rs 2.55 crore

German premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday rolled out its iconic SUV, the G-Class, in two variants, with a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore onwards.

The two variants are G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line.

The deliveries of both the variants -- G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line -- are expected to commence from October-December quarter of 2023, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The company also said that the booking for the new G 400d will be first made available exclusively for existing Mercedes-Benz customers.

It also said that the deliveries will be based on exclusive allocations for the Indian market owing to the high demand for this iconic off-roader.

"Top-End Vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw outstanding responses from customers.

"The G-Class has been a highly anticipated luxury lifestyle vehicle for Indian customers and its launch reiterates our aim of offering them the 'most desirable' vehicles from our global portfolio," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India.

The priority allocation of the G 400d for the Indian market underlines the success of our TEV (top-end vehicle) strategy, moving in the right direction, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India said its TEV-segment witnessed a strong 107 per cent growth in the January-March quarter of this year, compared to a year ago.

This segment also remained the company's highest-growing segment in the previous calendar year, with a 69 per cent year-on-year growth, it said.

Mercedes-Benz India also said this segment remains a key focus area for the company, with more than half of the upcoming launches in this year planned for this segment.

The addition of G 400d further enhances Mercedes-Benz's desirable TEV portfolio for the Indian market.

"We've launched the G 400d in two distinct lifestyle and adventure avatars, adding to the appeal of this iconic vehicle.

"The India-specific G 400d 'Adventure Edition' is meant for adventure enthusiasts. For those that prefer a sporty and athletic appearance, we have the 'AMG Line' which is distinguished by the unique AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels," said Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.