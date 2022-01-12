MC Election Update Today: Not high command but people will choose Punjab CM, says Navjot Sidhu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi set up a 20-member manifesto committee for Punjab Assembly election. (Representative image)

People of Punjab will choose their CM, not the Congress high command: Sidhu

People elect MLAs and in Punjab they will choose their chief minister as well, not the Congress high command, the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has asserted. Sidhu has made the sharp retort amid speculation that the former cricketer is himself eyeing the top post if the Congress wins next month's assembly polls.

Ex-BJP minister Michael Lobo joins Congress ahead of Goa polls

Lobo has joined Congress a day after resigning from the Goa cabinet and quitting the saffron party. Lobo, along with wife Delilah, who is seeking a ticket from the Siolim constituency in the next month's assembly elections, joined Congress in the presence of the party's Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of opposition Digambar Kamat.

Sonia Gandhi forms campaign, manifesto panels for Punjab polls

The Congress has formed a manifesto committee headed by MP Partap Singh Bajwa and a Sunil Jakhar-led campaign panel for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls. Congress president Sonia Gandhi set up a 20-member manifesto committee with Bajwa as the chairman, Manpreet Badal as co-chairman and MP Amar Singh as convenor. Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, Rana Gurjeet, Jaiveer Shergill, JS Dhaliwal, Anil Vij, KK Agarwal, Manju Bansal, Vijay Kalra and Surjit Swaich are among those included on the manifesto panel.

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath in BJP meeting over Uttar Pradesh polls

Home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended a key BJP meeting in Delhi yesterday as the party shortlists its probable candidates for the initial phases of the state assembly polls before its Central Election Committee meets to finalise the names. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also attended the meeting besides several other leaders with national president JP Nadda, who has contracted coronavirus, attending it virtually.

BSP chief Mayawati will not contest UP polls: Party leader

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, party general secretary SC Misra has said. He has also said that he will also not contest the state elections, which will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

Over 33,000 litres of liquor seized after poll code imposed: UP chief electoral officer

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have seized over 33,000 litres of liquor worth over Rs 82 lakh after the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly polls, chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla has said. The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

TMC launches housing rights campaign ahead of Goa polls

The Trinamool Congress has launched its 'Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk' campaign in poll-bound Goa, aimed at giving housing rights to people living in the coastal state before 1976. Mohua Moitra and other leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party launched the scheme, whose title means 'my home, my right' in Panaji.