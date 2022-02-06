MC Election Update Today February 6: BJP postpones release of manifesto for UP polls as mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar

A woman holds a walking cane as her inked finger is seen after casting her vote at a polling station. (Representative image: Reuters)

-- BJP postpones release of poll manifesto for UP election after Lata Mangeshkar's death

-- BJP alleges attack on Babita Phogat's convoy by SP-RLD workers

-- Congress , Left parties form pre-poll alliance in Manipur

BJP postpones release of poll manifesto for UP election after Lata Mangeshkar's death

The release of the BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was postponed today due to the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, reported news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting and all BJP's programs including the release of poll manifesto and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's meeting, stands cancelled. Small scale constituency-level programs will be held, after honouring Lata Mangeshkar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

BJP alleges attack on Babita Phogat's convoy by SP-RLD workers

The BJP has accused SP-RLD workers of attacking the convoy of wrestler and party leader Babita Phogat here while she was campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and claimed four people were injured in the incident. However, police denied the charge of Phogat's convoy being attacked, saying two workers of the BJP and RLD had exchanged blows in which one of them got injured.

Congress, Left parties form pre-poll alliance in Manipur

A pre-poll alliance called Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) has been formed in the state by six non-BJP parties - the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block, RSP and JD (S) for the February-March Assembly poll. The MPSA leaders said that they have agreed to implement a 18-point agenda if they voted to power in Manipur. The agenda includes saving the territorial integrity of Manipur and historical boundaries of the state, to enact the right to free healthcare laws to benefit the people of Manipur, to provide unemployment allowance to the youths of the state, to preserve communal harmony in the state and to deliver economic justice by ensuring livelihood income to every family in Manipur, the leaders said.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh files nomination

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has filed his nomination papers from Heingang constituency in Imphal East district for the upcoming assembly election. State BJP president A Sharda Devi accompanied the party candidate when he reached the office of the returning officer.

It's 90% versus 10% now, says Yogi Adityanath on UP polls

Claiming that the BJP is heading to a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the electoral battle now will be "90 percent versus 10 percent" in favour of his party instead of "80 percent versus 20 percent".