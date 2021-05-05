MARKET NEWS

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: TMC supremo to take oath as West Bengal chief minister at 10.45 am

Mamata Banerjee's Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, can be sworn in as the chief minister but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony: It will be a low-key programme given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (File image)

After spearheading the Trinamool Congress to a remarkable victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, party supremo Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term at Raj Bhavan on May 5. It will be a low-key programme given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country, reported news agency PTI citing a government official.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and party leader Firhad Hakim are likely to be present at the ceremony scheduled to be held at around 10.45 am on the day, TMC sources said.

Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, can be sworn in as the chief minister but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.

9.15 am: Soon after taking the oath, Banerjee will go to West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' where she will be given 'guard of honour' by Kolkata Police, according to PTI sources.

8.55 am: Invitations for the programme have been sent to Banerjee's predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 5, 2021 08:41 am

