Mamata Banerjee sworn-in as West Bengal CM for 3rd time, takes oath in Bengali

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

PTI
May 05, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
TMC has demanded recounting in Nandigram, alleging illegal incidents during the counting.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after a massive win in the state assembly elections.

Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.

Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC''s victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present.

Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.
TAGS: #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics
first published: May 5, 2021 11:13 am

