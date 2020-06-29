App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government extends lockdown till July 31: Here's what is allowed, what is not

The state government has asked officials to enforce the necessary restrictions in their areas according to requirement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With increasing number of cases being reported from the state, Maharashtra on June 29 extended the state-wide lockdown till July 31. Earlier, on June 28, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that while lockdown won't be lifted, there might be easing of certain restrictions in the state.

So, what changes with the new extension of the lockdown in the state? According to an order by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, the state government has asked officials to enforce the necessary restrictions in their areas according to requirement.

"Concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control Covid-19," the order said.

Moreover, adopting Mumbai Police's diktat of following the 2 km-radius, the state government said today that it will restrict inter-district movement of persons within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) unless it is for essential services or office purposes.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

"For shopping purposes, people are expected to use only nearby/neighborhood markets only," the government said, adding that long-distance travel for non-essential activities will not be permitted.

Here is a list of activities allowed in the state:

>> All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order shall continue to do so.

>> All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued on 31 May and 4 June, and are in operation as per the policy of respective Municipal Corporation.

>> All non-essential markets, market areas and shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

>> Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise.

>> Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlors with conditions as permitted by the state government.

>> E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and materials.

>> Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians.

>> Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments

>> Marriage related gatherings on open spaces, lawns, non AC halls are permitted.

>> Printing and distribution of newspapers (including home delivery).

>> All the industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

>> All public and private construction sites, which are allowed to remain open and operational.

>> Home delivery restaurants and kitchen.

>> On-line distance leaning and related activities.

>> Offices/staff of Educational institutions (Universities/ Colleges/ Schools) for the purpose of non-teaching purposes including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

>> Movement of vehicles is also allowed with certain restrictions. These include:

Taxi/Cab: One driver with two passengers

Rickshaw: One plus two passengers

Four-wheeler: Driver with two more people

Two-wheeler: One rider and one passenger.

What is not allowed:

>>  Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

>> International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

>> Metro and suburban rail services

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/political/sports/ entertainment/academic/cultural/ religious functions and large congregations.

>> Religious places/ places of worship for public

>> Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services

Moreover, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also made wearing of mask compulsory. A fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on those seen violating it, the civic body said.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.