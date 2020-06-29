Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Maharashtra on June 29 extended the coronavirus-led lockdown in the state till July 31, a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that curbs will continue to remain after June 30, but with certain relaxations.

In its notification, the state government has also restricted inter-district movement of persons within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) unless it is for essential services or office purposes.

"For shopping purposes, people are expected to use only nearby/neighborhood markets only," the government said, adding that long-distance travel for non-essential activities will be restricted.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had said that the visit to markets, salons, barber shops, etc shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from one's residence.

"As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the state government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms. We appeal to Mumbaikars to act responsibly and follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19," Mumbai Police had tweeted.

The state government has said that movement of taxis, rickshaws, four wheelers and two-wheelers will only be permitted for essential activities.