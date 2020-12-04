Maharashtra Accounts For Most Number Of Active COVID-19 Cases, Deaths In Country: Health Ministry

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of both 86,612 active COVID-19 cases and 47,472 fatalities in the country, according to the latest Union health ministry data on Friday. In terms of active cases, Maharashtra is followed by Kerala with 61,342 cases and Delhi with 29,120 cases. As far as the number of fatalities is concerned, Maharashtra is followed by Karnataka (11,821) and Delhi (9,424).

Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of recoveries so far which is over 17 lakh. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,56,320) and Karnataka (8,52,584).

The health ministry said 80.19 per cent of the new recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are contributed by 10 states and union territories -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra leads with 8,066 persons recovering from COVID-19, while Kerala recorded 5,590 recoveries and Delhi 4,834.

Ten states and union territories contributed 75.76 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Kerala reported 5,376 new cases in the 24-hour span. Maharashtra registered 5,182 new cases, while Delhi recorded 3,734 new infections during the period.

The ministry said 540case fatalities were reported in the span of 24 hours, with 77.78 per cent of them from10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

It said 21.29 per cent of the new fatalities were reported from Maharashtra (115). Delhi saw a fatality count of 82, while West Bengal reported 49 new deaths.

When compared globally, India has one of the lowest case fatalities per million population at 101.

India also continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population in the world at 6,936, which is much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere, the ministry said.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 on Friday with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,16,082active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.