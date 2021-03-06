Luxury train 'Golden Chariot' to start its operation from March 14: IRCTC

The Golden Chariot | tastefully crafted luxury train tours in South India. Inspired from the Hoyasala and Mysore tradition of architecture, train travels to an array of World Heritage Sites and cultural sites of South Indian states. Tour fare starts from Rs 25,000 for a person. (Bengaluru – Bandipur - Mysore – Halebidu – Chikmagalur - Hampi - Badami – Goa (Image: goldenchariottrain.com)

Luxury train 'Golden Chariot' to resume the services from March 14, IRCTC, the online ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways said. The company said in a regulatory filing that "We wish to inform you that IRCTC will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14, 2O2l."

Two itineraries have been planned by the IRCTC - departing from Bangalore covering various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa and then returning back to Bengaluru.

-Pride of Karnataka (6 Nights/7 Days) starting from Bengaluru on March 14 covering Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Aihole, Pattadakal, Goa, and ending in Bengaluru.

-Jewel of South - modified (3 Nights/4 Days) starting from Bengaluru on 21 March covering Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram and ending in Bengaluru.

What is 'Golden Chariot'?

Began operations in 2008, the Golden Chariot train was a joint initiative of the Karnataka government and the Indian Railways. The Golden Chariot is a luxury train plying on the Southern Sector which intends to provide a mix of travel to destinations with historical, architectural, mystique and scenic relevance endowed with state of the art amenities on board and international service standards creating an impressionable and lifetime experience for the IRCTC tourists to cherish lifelong.

The luxury train tour package cost includes all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee, and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.