Let's rededicate ourselves to inclusive development of nation: President Murmu's message on New Year's Eve

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on New Year's Eve on Saturday and called on them to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the country.

"May the dawn of New Year, imbued with fresh energy, bring new happiness, goals, inspirations and greater achievements in our lives. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," Murmu said in her message released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and all Indians abroad," she said.

The President further said, "I wish for the progress and prosperity of our glorious nation and the people in the year 2023."