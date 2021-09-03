Kerala man with low vision gets category rank 3 in UPSC civil services exam, attempts again to Improve AIR

Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom. (Representative image)

A visually impaired candidate from Thirumala, Thiruvananthapuram has got an all India Rank (AIR) 804 and a category rank 3 in the UPSC civil services exam.

The 23-year-old Gokul S, however, is not satisfied with his score and has applied to reappear in the civil services exam of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), reported News18.

According to the report, Gokul aims to become an IAS officer after getting a better rank.

Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom.

He had first appeared for the UPSC CSE in 2019 and secured an AIR of 804. “I took up the Civil Services Examinations for the first time in 2019 and secured an All India Rank of 804. In the subsequent year, 2020, I had taken up the exams again to improve my score and to secure a better position. I have given my best in my second attempt and eagerly waiting for the results," Gokul was quoted as saying.

Gokul is working towards his dream of becoming an IAS officer, which he saw back in college, said the report. He was in college when he witnessed IAS officers handle the aftermath of the floods that struck Kerala in 2018.

“How young IAS officers volunteered to carry relief material in Wayanad when they were faced with manpower shortage and how a woman IAS officer worked 24×7 with a team of young interns and volunteered to provide flood relief. Qualifications aside, it is the scope to be of service to the country that motivated me to aspire for civil services and become an IAS officer,” Gokul told the publication.

He is yet to join an office, said the report.