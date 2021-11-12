MARKET NEWS

English
Kerala lottery Result: 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery on November 12 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-250' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-250' result on November 12:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 12.11.2021 Nirmal NR-250' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
first published: Nov 12, 2021 07:40 am

