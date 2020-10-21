Kerala lottery result declared: 'Akshaya AK-468' lottery winners announced on keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala lottery result 'Akshaya AK-468': The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of 'Akshaya AK-468' on October 21 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner ticket number is AN-333853 which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize ticket number is AY-140047 which gets Rs Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winners are AN 741864, AO-666285, AP-440021, AR-692933, AS-763242, AT-307149, AU-205502, AV-411456, AW-551588, AX-514600, AY-372262, AZ-246362 that gets worth Rs one lakh.

The consolation prize winners are AO 333853 ,AP 333853 ,AR 333853 ,AS 333853 AT 333853 ,AU 333853 ,AV 333853 ,AW 333853 ,AX 333853 ,AY 333853 ,AZ 333853 which get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize ticket winners are 8408, 6647, 6262, 0618, 7267, 6751, 5626, 4723, 8123, 0133, 1696, 5902, 6981, 8171, 9655, 5509, 0631, 4493.

The fifth prize ticket winners are 1598, 1932, 1945, 4733, 5551, 7010, 8387.

The sixth prize ticket winners are 3803, 3811, 2160, 6947, 7681, 5010, 0020, 5734, 8651, 7306, 4182, 9719, 9434, 3913, 2751, 6048, 2907, 9370, 9598, 4914, S1430, 3618, 7914, 2217, 1504, 1513.

The seventh prize ticket winners are 1733, 3926, 0075, 2103, 8706, 0188, 7237, 6137, 2449, 4260, 0771, 8729, 3051, 0745, 3109, 3669, 9229, 2397, 1745, 7904, 8145, 2458 4892 0278 4130, 3348, 5874, 7452, 4054, 2486, 2263, 2107, 9741, 5421, 9090, 5013, 8659, 6878, 7632, 7998 6949 ,0941, 5447, 4909, 0128, 8621, 7600, 6148, 0137, 9340, 7256, 4189, 9114, 7141, 9803, 0078, 3090, 5187, 3050, 8522, 2138, 8992, 7360, 7284.

The eight prize ticket winners are 8039, 5106, 2007, 2294, 5196, 2332, 7995, 5096, 6872, 2882, 9457, 7182, 7290, 9112, 4240, 3591, 3909, 2129, 4114, 4564, 6053, 4484, 5241, 6560, 2102, 9575, 5525, 3499, 8759, 7399, 3179, 2080, 4495, 7665, 3613, 2422, 3144, 2531, 3268, 5273, 1725, 2257, 7188, 5456, 9578, 7113, 6996, 2994, 9835, 6076, 8836, 5290, 0389, 8823, 6313, 5911, 3839, 5365, 2114, 6521, 8888, 6737, 0182, 0589, 0286, 1130, 6788, 7689, 2974, 6378, 3449, 9083, 7083, 7752, 2747, 7175, 2866, 4539, 2050, 3158, 1523, 7814, 1917, 7096,8515, 5043, 2137, 3944, 2972, 1395, 1895, 2137, 3944, 2972, 1395, 1895.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-468' result on October 21:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 21.10.2020 'Akshaya AK-468' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.