you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala cops using call records of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In his daily COVID-19 media briefing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said using call records of patients was the most effective way of contact tracing and the state had been using this method for a few months.

PTI

Phone call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients are being used by the police in Kerala as part of adopting innovative and scientific methods for effective contact tracing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on August 12.

The chief minister assured that the details would not be used for any other purpose and there would be no intrusion into the privacy of the patients. "...the state Police chief had given instruction to collect the call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients. The law enforcement agencies are allowed to collect this type of information... CDRs are used to collect patient information for the sake of public health and safety," Vijayan said.

In his daily COVID-19 media briefing, he said this was the most effective way of contact tracing and the state had been using this method for a few months.

"The information thus collected will not be passed on to anyone else or used for any other purpose and hence there will be no intrusion in the patients privacy," he added.

Noting that innovative methods for prevention of spread of coronavirus were being devised by different district police chiefs, he said such measures will be shared mutually and will be implemented in other districts after making necessary changes as may be needed.

Vijayan also said the janamaithri (community) police officers will be given online behavioural training. "Awareness campaigns against coronavirus were organised with the participation of the public under the leadership of senior officers. The assistance of women is being taken to ensure the safety of their family members," he said.

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 08:08 am

