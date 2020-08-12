COVID-19 and Kerala | How investment in social capital is paying off now

Philip Mathew

The state of Kerala did remarkably well in the primary phase of the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite reporting the first case in the country in last week of January, the number of positive cases were kept to a bare minimum. When the outbreak was ravaging parts of India, Kerala pulled off the impossible zero cases on May 1.

However, the state soon started seeing an increasing number of cases, when the inter-state traffic and repatriation flights started. There was a spike in the positive cases, mainly among those returning from outside, but this was not a big threat. The proportion of people contracting COVID-19 locally was low, when compared to those coming from outside the state. These numbers started increasing from the beginning of July, with community transmission setting in.

The fact that there were more than 1,000 newly-reported positive cases for 13 of the last 20 days shows the gravity of the situation. Despite a robust public health system and an effective contact tracing strategy, the number of COVID-19 cases are spiking.

The state has one of the highest population densities in India and is the second-most urbanised state. This makes it inherently vulnerable to rapid spread of highly contagious infections like COVID-19. Add to it the large number of expatriate workers returning to Kerala, many of them asymptomatic carriers of the infection.

Though a quarantining system has been in place, the large numbers make it difficult to follow-up. The very fact that Kerala has been the destination for around 25 percent of the Vande Bharat flights in its fourth and fifth phases shows the scale of efforts needed in ensuring compliance to quarantining. Therefore, the increase in number of cases cannot be attributed to a failure of the containment strategy or inadequacies of governance.

The nature of illness, ease of spread and the large proportion of asymptomatic cases, makes it difficult for any public health system. In fact, it is remarkable that the state has managed to delay the spread of infection; and now it has a better grasp of the nature of illness and various treatment options. This is one of the reasons for the low case fatality rates seen in Kerala, which is less than 0.5 percent and much below national average at about 2 percent.

Despite of a good show in containment, there has been several instances when the response from the State has been questioned by experts. The free hand given to the police to enforce lockdown(s) and arbitrary increases in quarantine duration effected by certain district collectors drew flak in the initial phase of the response to the outbreak. When there were fears of community transmission at a coastal hamlet in Thiruvananthapuram, armed commandoes were send to ensure that people stayed indoors. Any expert in behavioural economics will tell you behaviour change through fear is not a sustainable strategy for achieving public health goals.

The establishment of hundreds of COVID-19 First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), without necessary human resource in place, has also drawn the ire. When the State should be taking this opportunity to augment the capacity of healthcare delivery facilities, valuable resources and community energy was being spend on huge institutional facilities which lack basic healthcare equipment.

The state government also followed a lackadaisical attitude towards roping-in the thriving private sector healthcare institutions in outbreak response and management of patients.

Kerala’s test positivity rate has been consistently low and the number of tests done per million population has been above national average. Even then, testing should have been done more aggressively and that would have stopped the local transmission. In a disease, in which most patients are without any discernable symptoms, testing is the only way to understand the real spread of infections in a community.

The government machinery has also not been effective in allaying the fears of the public, resulting in antagonism towards those who are quarantined and funerals being stopped by angry mobs.

Despite all the shortcomings, Kerala has shown the way to introduce a humane touch to an epidemic response. The community kitchens established in every local self-government institution with home delivery of hot meals free of cost to older people living alone, gave the semblance of dignity to the most vulnerable section of the society who would have otherwise suffered alone. Credit for this largely goes to the SHG networks that have been developed over the years. The state government’s initiative to distribute grocery and other essentials to all households during the lockdown ensured that people’s suffering was taken care of, albeit to a limited extend. Over the years, the state has invested massively in developing the social capital and this is yielding rich dividend now. Also, the strong local self-government institutions in place help to mobilise communities and bring a sense of ownership to people regarding the Covid19 interventions.

The onset of monsoons and the current flooding, has certainly affected the capacity of state and local-self-governments. The fiscal scenario in the state is precarious and there is a certain level of fatigue seen in the entire government machinery. The ‘Kerala model’ of COVID-19 response will not be defined by what has been done till now, rather by how the state will cope in the next six months. After all, the best containment strategy for COVID-19 is about how well we learn to live with the virus, with a hope that a vaccine will be available soon.