JEE Advanced 2021 date, IIT admission criteria live updates: JEE Advanced on July 3, 75% Class XII marks requirement waived off says Ramesh Pokhriyal

IIT - Delhi campus (Source: IIT-Delhi)

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today announced that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on July 3, 2021.

Further, Nishank said that the admission criteria for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has waived off the 75 percent marks criteria for Class XII board exam. IIT Kharagpur will host the JEE Advanced 2021 Exam.

"You have enough time to prepare for the JEE Advanced 2021. Since COVID-19 crisis is not yet over, we have also kept aside the 75 percent score criteria in 2021," said the education minister.

Typically, for admissions to the 23 IITs, students need to qualify the JEE Advanced exam and also need to score either minimum 75 percent in Class XII or be among the top 20 percentile in their board exams.

In 2020, JEE Advanced was held on September 27 after being rescheduled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

On December 16, the education minister had announced that the JEE Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held four times a year in February, March, April and May, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The first slot of JEE Main is from February 23-26, 2021. The dates for the slots in the other three attempts will be announced later by the NTA.

JEE Main is the exam for entry into undergraduate engineering programmes. Those who will qualify in this exam can appear for the JEE Advanced which is the entrance examination for admissions into the IITs.

Nishank said there will be 90 questions of which 75 questions have to be answered. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi and Gujarati.

In 2020 too, it was decided that any student who has passed the Class XII board examination this year will be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2020, irrespective of their marks.

This was after the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) decided to relax the criteria for entry into JEE Advanced. This exception was granted in 2020 due to the Coronavirus-led lockdown that led to the cancellation of board examinations and average marking system being followed for some subjects.