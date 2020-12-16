MARKET NEWS

JEE Main 2021: Exams to be held four times a year in February, March, April and May

JEE Mains 2021 Announcement: he first slot of JEE Main is from February 23-26, 2021. Students can get multiple chances to get into engineering institutes with four attempts.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 06:41 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

The JEE Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held four times a year in February, March, April and May, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Nishank said there will be 90 questions of which 75 questions have to be answered. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi and Gujarati.

The first slot of JEE Main is from February 23-26, 2021. The dates for the slots in the other three attempts will be announced later by the NTA.

"Students will now get multiple chances to improve their performance at the JEE exam. So if a student did not perform well in one attempt, he/she can attempt it three more times in a year," said the education minister.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes in India including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

In the new examination pattern, there will also be no negative marking for the multiple-choice questions.

The education minister had said in his live address to students on December 10 that the government is looking into the possibility of holding JEE exams multiple times a year. Students had suggested holding the exam three to four times a year so that candidates could choose dates as per their convenience.
