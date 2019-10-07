Jammu and Kashmir: Entry of tourists to be allowed from October 10, says Guv Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department's advisory for tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately, news agency ANI reported.

The Governor announced the same at the situation and security review meeting held on October 7 with advisors and the Chief Secretary.



Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik held a Situation cum Security Review Meeting today with the Advisors and the Chief Secretary. The Governor directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f. 10.10.2019.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik held a situation cum security review meeting today with the advisors and the Chief Secretary. The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretaries of Planning and Housing & Urban Development Department," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

This will be done with effect from October 10.

The state administration on August 2 had issued a security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible, citing a terror threat in the Valley.

The advisory was issued just before the Centre announced the negation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories on August 5.

