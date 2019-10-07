App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jammu and Kashmir: Entry of tourists to be allowed from October 10, says Guv Satya Pal Malik

Ahead of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the J&K government had, on August 2, asked tourists and Amarnath yatris to leave the Valley and return at the earliest

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department's advisory for tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately, news agency ANI reported.

The Governor announced the same at the situation and security review meeting held on October 7 with advisors and the Chief Secretary.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik held a situation cum security review meeting today with the advisors and the Chief Secretary. The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretaries of Planning and Housing & Urban Development Department," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

This will be done with effect from October 10.

The state administration on August 2 had issued a security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible, citing a terror threat in the Valley.

The advisory was issued just before the Centre announced the negation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories on August 5.

The spokesman said the governor issued the directive at a 'Situation cum Security Review' meeting with the advisors and the chief secretary here.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 10:12 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

