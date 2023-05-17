Jal Jeevan Mission: Over 12 crore rural households get safe drinking water

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission on August 15, 2019, only 3.23 crore rural households had access to piped water.

Over 12 crore rural households across the country have now got access to safe and clean drinking water through taps thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), according to an official release.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission on August 15, 2019, only 3.23 crore rural households had access to piped water. Currently, five states - Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab - and four union territories - Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands - have reported 100% coverage.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar will achieve saturation in the near future with 98.35% and 96.05%, respectively. As 'Har Ghar Jal' states/UTs, Goa, Haryana, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have been certified, where residents have confirmed that all households and public institutions receive adequate, safe, and regular water supply.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Governments have also contributed to the availability of tap water in 9.06 lakh (88.55%) schools and 9.39 lakh (84%) anganwadis, according to the ministry.

In the 112 aspirational districts of the country, only 21.64 lakh households (7.84%) had access to tap water at the time of the launch of the JJM. In contrast, there are now 1.67 crore (60.51%) households in the country. Among the districts with 100% access to water, three are from Telangana, two are from Gujarat, and one each from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

There are significant socio-economic benefits for rural populations as a result of the JJM. The availability of regular tap water has relieved people, especially women and young girls, of the burden of carrying heavy buckets of water to meet their daily household needs, thereby reducing age-old drudgery. Saving time can be used to earn income, learn new skills, and support children's education.

A key component of rural piped water supply schemes has been community participation in planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance (O&M). More than 5.24 lakh Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSC)/ Pani Samitis have been formed in the country, and 5.12 lakh Village Action Plans (VAPs) have been prepared, which include plans for augmenting drinking water supplies, treating greywater and reusing it, and maintaining water supply systems within villages.

JJM aims to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, Safe and Affordable Water for All, by providing safe water through taps to all households, schools, anganwadis, and other public institutions in rural areas. The mission is marching forward to achieve its goal with the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas."