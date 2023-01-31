English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Live: President's Budget address
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Jaipur to Delhi in 2 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Sohna-Dausa stretch on Feb 12

    The 1,390 km-long Delhi-Mumbai Highway will be the longest freeway in the country and halve the distance between the two cities to 12 hours

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be opened to public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12, 2023, reducing the driving time between Delhi and Jaipur to two hours.

    The two cities are 270 kilometres apart. The first section of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway runs from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan of which Jaipur is the capital .


    "Going to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours," Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for road transport and highways tweeted on January 30. The minister later updated the inauguration date to February 12.