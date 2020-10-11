International Driving Permit expired? Here is how Centre will ease your application process

The Union government has issued a gazette notification stating IDP renewal application can be made online. This is beneficial for those who are travelling abroad or in a foreign country and willing to renew their International Driving Permit (IDP).

"An application for the International Driving permit shall be made online through the portal www.parivahan.gov.in in Form 4A," said Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its October 7 notification. The government added that the new changes have been made in rule 14, for sub-rule (2) in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Adding more, the notification said, "The application should be accompanied by a valid driving licence, appropriate fee, three copies of the applicant's recent passport photograph, valid proof of Indian Nationals and valid proof of passport."

According to the notification, the other documents and fee of Rs 1,000 remain the same, however, applicants will have to pay an additional Rs 2,000 if applied through Indian Mission or Post abroad from a foreign nation having expired IDP.

Apart from the above information, the government inserted two more queries in the application seeking the applicants to clarify if they have been disqualified for obtaining a driving license to drive earlier and if the person has been barred by the current country to drive in that country? For both the queries, the government has sought the reasons.

Further, the MoRTH has asked the applicants to furnish email address and mobile number in the application. Meanwhile, applicants will not have to submit a medical certificate and a valid visa for the application.