10 rules that are changing from October 1: All you need to know

October 1 will bring about several changes in rules relating to several aspects of the economy, most notably for motorists and those availing free LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme. The central bank has made card use easier, and there are some changes in taxation policy. More stringent rules will also be applicable on food products to ensure quality.



No physical copies of driving licence and registration certificate required:

Only valid soft copies of your driving licence and registration certificate are required to be attached to your vehicle, removing the need for hard copies under an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989. The central government will also set up an information technology portal from 1 October 2020 to digitise maintenance certificates and e-challans. Vehicular documents can be maintained on online portals like Digi-Locker or mParivahan.





Drivers can use mobile phones for navigation:

Drivers can now use their mobiles for route navigation in such a manner that it shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving, in a modern-day amendment made in the Motor Vehicles Rules.





No free LPG connection:

The process of getting a gas connection for free is ending today, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The Union cabinet had approved an extension till end-September for availing free cooking gas cylinders under PMUY.





New credit and debit card rules by RBI:

To secure debit and credit cards, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines. Card users will now be able to register opting in or out of services, spend limits, etc. for international transactions, online transactions as well as contactless card transactions.

New Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Regime: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on September 29 issued a detailed clarification pertaining to the new TDS/TCS provisions set to be applicable from October 1, 2020. The Finance Act 2020 widens the scope of TCS provisions to cover the sale of goods, sale of overseas tour packages and overseas remittance of funds under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The new norm mandates e-commerce operators to have a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), levied at 1 percent, of the amount of any sale of goods and services.

F oreign fund transfer - 5% tax will be levied:

Any amount sent abroad to buy foreign tour packages will now have TCS levied, and every other foreign remittance made above Rs 7 lakh. The same tax rate, of 5 percent, will be enforced across both segments.

