    MoRTH standardises process for issuing international driving permit

    The ministry in a notification on Monday said the provision for QR code to link international driving permit (IDP) with the driving licence has also been made.

    PTI
    August 29, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

    Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has standardised the process for issuance of international driving permit across the country in adherence to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949.

    Currently, the format, size, pattern, colour etc of IDP being issued differ across states in India. Due to this, many citizens face difficulties with their respective IDPs in foreign countries.

    "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification on August 26, 2022 for greater facilitation of citizens in the issue of IDP across the country.

    "Now, through this amendment, the format, size, colour etc. for IDP has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention," it said.

    India, being a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), is required to issue IDP as provided under this Convention, for the acceptance of the same on reciprocal basis with other countries.

    According to the notification, a comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities. Helpline numbers and e-mail have also been provided, the notification added.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 01:21 pm
