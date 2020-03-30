App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys Foundation donates Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 relief



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Monday announced that it is committing Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in the country.

The Foundation said it contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund.

This sum would primarily be utilised to expand hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for COVID-19 patients, especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections of society. Also, the amount would be used to provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment like masks, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers; and to ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged.

Over the last two weeks, Infosys Foundation said in a statement it has announced support for creation of an exclusive hospital in Bengaluru for COVID-19 patients.

It has also enabled the acquisition of medical and PPE equipment for multiple military and government hospitals across the country.

The Foundation is also supporting various NGOs that provide food and hygiene kits to thousands of people in need, the statement said.

All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material reaches the people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, our healthcare personnel, or daily wage workers whose livelihood has been severely impacted, said chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty said.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #PM-CARES fund

