Indian economist Kaushik Basu honoured with Humboldt Research Award

Indian economist Kaushik Basu (image: live.worldbank.org)

Indian economist and professor at Cornell University Kaushik Basu has been awarded the Humboldt Research Award for Economics. Professor Kaushik Basu had earlier been conferred with the Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award in India.

He was nominated for the Humboldt Research Award by Professor Dr Hans-Bernd Schäfer of Bucerius Law School in Hamburg, Germany.

Sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation based in Germany, the Humboldt Research Award recognises excellence throughout one's entire career and offers research collaboration opportunities.

According to the Cornell Chronicle, Basu has decided to use this award to conduct research on moral philosophy and game theory, along with law and economics.

Hailing from West Bengal’s Kolkata, Basu graduated from the London School of Economics. He went on to serve as the senior vice president and chief economist at the World Bank from 2012-2016. Basu also held the position of chief economic advisor to the Government of India for three years from 2009 to 2012 and written multiple papers on Economics.

Professor Basu is currently serving as the president of the International Economic Association.