Indian-American Congressman disappointed over India abstaining UNSC resolution on Russia

Russia-Ukraine crisis: The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session on February 21 to discuss the conflict.

Prominent Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has expressed disappointment over India's decision to abstain from the UN Security Council resolution on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, saying it is the US and not Russia that will stand with New Delhi against China's current expansionist plans.

India, China and the United Arab Emirates on Friday abstained from the US-sponsored resolution against the Russian aggression which was vetoed by Moscow. As many as 11 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council voted in favour. Five countries — the US, the UK, Russia, China and France — are permanent members of the council and have veto powers. India is a non-permanent member and its current two-year term expires this year.

In 1962, President (John F) Kennedy stood with India against China's invasion. It is the US, not Russia, that will stand with India against China's current expansionist plans, Khanna tweeted on Friday. This is the time for India to stand with the free word (sic) against Putin. Abstention is not acceptable, said the three-term Democratic Congressman from California.

Echoing Khanna, Congressman Eric Swalwell also termed India's move as "disappointing". Rep Ro Khanna and I represent the largest Indian-American districts and this vote is contrary to what we hear from our constituents. Indian-Americans believe in territorial integrity and human rights, said Swalwell, who is serving as representative for California's 15th congressional district that covers most of eastern Alameda County and part of central Contra Costa County.

Abstaining from the UNSC resolution that deplores in the strongest terms Russia's aggression" against Ukraine, India on Friday said dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes. In the country's explanation of vote in the Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said New Delhi is "deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

He said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution, Tirumurti said.