English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now :We're here to build a consensus on the role of 'Technology as an enabler for ESG'. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India will receive 103% rainfall of a long-term average this year, says IMD Director General

    IMD hosts a virtual event to discuss the country's monsoon season this year

    May 31, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    At a press conference hosted by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD of the state-run said that it is expected that India will receive 103 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year.

    The director general further stated that rainfall in June will be 92 per cent-108 per cent of long period average of 165 mm.

    Most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall except some parts of east central, east & northeast India and extreme southwest peninsular India, where it is likely to be below normal.

    logo-monsoon-tracker

    The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

    Close

    Related stories

    India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, the state-run weather office said on May 31, the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

    The weather office has also assured to provide the July monsoon rainfall forecast at the end of June.

    For more information, read: Monsoon Update on May 30 | Southwest monsoon to further advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

    IMD is hosting an online press conference on "Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall during Monsoon Season, 2022 and Monthly Outlook for Temperature and Rainfall during June 2022" on May 31 at 12 pm.

    During the virtual event, Dr M. Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, is delivering a presentation.

    Subsequent to the presentation, the floor would be open for an interaction with the press and media.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

     
    Tags: #Indian monsoons #monsoon in India #Monsoon Tracker
    first published: May 31, 2022 12:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.