India will receive 103% rainfall of a long-term average this year, says IMD Director General

At a press conference hosted by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD of the state-run said that it is expected that India will receive 103 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year.

The director general further stated that rainfall in June will be 92 per cent-108 per cent of long period average of 165 mm.

Most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall except some parts of east central, east & northeast India and extreme southwest peninsular India, where it is likely to be below normal.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, the state-run weather office said on May 31, the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

The weather office has also assured to provide the July monsoon rainfall forecast at the end of June.

IMD is hosting an online press conference on "Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall during Monsoon Season, 2022 and Monthly Outlook for Temperature and Rainfall during June 2022" on May 31 at 12 pm.

During the virtual event, Dr M. Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, is delivering a presentation.

Subsequent to the presentation, the floor would be open for an interaction with the press and media.

(With inputs from Reuters)