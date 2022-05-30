English
    Monsoon Update on May 30 | Southwest monsoon to further advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

    The IMD has predicted that the Southwest monsoon is likely to reach states in southern India as conditions for its advance remain favourable.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    Representative image (AP)


    The Southwest monsoon is likely to further advance to some parts of the central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, and some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and south and Central Bay of Bengal as conditions for its advance remain favourable, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.


    During the next five days, squally weather with winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h is likely to gust over the southwest Arabian Sea. On May 30 and 31, squally weather is very likely over the Southeast Arabian Sea, and areas on the Lakshadweep islands. Regions such as the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar; and areas off the coast of Kerala will also witness squally weather on May 30 and May 31, the IMD tweeted.

    Fishermen are advised not to venture into the areas near Southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea in the coming days due to the presence of squally weather and high-speed winds, IMD said.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Monsoon alert #monsoon in India #Monsoon Tracker #southwest monsoon #Weather
    first published: May 30, 2022 03:00 pm
