India to become most populous country with largest working-age population by 2100: Lancet

India is estimated to have the largest working-age population in the world by 2100, followed by Nigeria, China, and the USA, said a study published in medical journal Lancet recently.

India would also have the largest population in the world followed by Nigeria, China, the US, and Pakistan by 2100, with the global population projected to peak in 2064 at 9•73 billion, according to Fertility, mortality, migration, and population scenarios for 195 countries and territories from 2017 to 2100: a forecasting analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study.

The study, that forecasted the number of working-age individuals (aged 20–64 years) for the ten largest countries in 2017, predicted huge declines in the number of workers in China and India, alongside steady increases in Nigeria.

However, despite fertility rates lower than the replacement level, immigration would sustain the US workforce, the study said.

By 2050, 151 countries were forecasted to have a total fertility rate (TFR) lower than the replacement level, and 183 were forecasted to have a TFR lower than replacement by 2100.

Nearly 23 countries, including Japan, Thailand, and Spain, were forecasted to have population declines greater than 50 percent from 2017 to 2100, while China's population was forecasted to decline by 48 percent.

With these changes in the working-age population, China was forecasted to become the largest economy by 2035, but the US was forecasted to once again become the largest economy in 2098.

Meanwhile, India was set to become the third-largest economy in the world behind China and the US by 2050 and retain the same position in 2100.

India would move up to become the fourth largest economy behind the US, China, Japan by 2030 and subsequently will overtake Japan in 2050, the study said.

India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, closely followed by France and UK.