English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India developed ties with Russia as US couldn't do it earlier: Antony Blinken

    “In the case of India, there is a relationship that goes back decades. And Russia, for India, was out of necessity a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 05:57 AM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.


    Asserting that now there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said New Delhi built its partnership with Moscow out of necessity as the US was not in a position to do that earlier.

    “In the case of India, there is a relationship that goes back decades. And Russia, for India, was out of necessity a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday.


    “Now, we are investing in that effort. I think there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India,” Blinken said.

    “And of course, China is a big part of that,” Blinken said in response to a question from Senator William Hagerty during a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations.

    Hagerty had sought Blinken’s views on the India-US relationship.

    “What I see before us is something I’m certain that is very frustrating in the short-term when we have our differences and you deal with that every day,” Hagerty said.

    “But in the long-term, the strategic partnership that we have with India I think poses the opportunity to do more good in the 21st century,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories


    Blinken in response said he very much shares the perspective shared by the Senator.

    “I think this partnership has the potential to be one of the most important and foundational partnerships that we have going forward over the next decades,” he said.

    Blinken said US President Joe Biden has spent “a lot of time directly engaging with Prime Minister Modi and India’s leadership”.

    “We have energised the Quad that brings India together with Australia and Japan and us. This has been a very important vehicle for strengthening our collaboration across a whole variety of fronts with India,” he said.

    “What’s interesting is this is a moment of strategic inflection, by which I mean this. A number of countries are now relooking at some of their relationships and some of their interests, particularly when it comes to their relationship with Russia,” added the top American diplomat.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Antony Blinken #Current Affairs #India #Russia #US
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.