India-China border tension | 20 Army personnel killed in Galwan Valley face-off

Twenty Indian Army personnel killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15-16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries, the Army said in a statement.

"Indian Army is firmly committed to protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the Indian Army added.

Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured in a face-off in the Galwan valley, ANI has tweeted quoting sources.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about last night's clash as well the overall situation in eastern Ladakh after he held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

According to a senior military officer, it is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement.

"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)