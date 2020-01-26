App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Republic Day 2020: Battle tanks, marching contingents and colourful tableaux at parade enthrall audience

Here are some captivating images of battle tanks, marching contingents and colourful tableaus from India’s 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Army’s T-90 Bhishma battle tanks pass through Rajpath, New Delhi during the 71st Republic Day Parade. (Image: PTI)
1/12

Indian Army’s T-90 Bhishma battle tanks pass through Rajpath, New Delhi during the 71st Republic Day Parade. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as they arrive for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
2/12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind as they arrive for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs pay homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi before the beginning of the Republic Day parade. (Image: PIB)
3/12

PM Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs pay homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi before the beginning of the Republic Day parade. (Image: PIB)

Soldiers march during the parade in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
4/12

Soldiers march during the parade in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

K9 VAJRA-T gun tanks pass through Rajpath during the parade (Image: PTI)
5/12

K9 VAJRA-T gun tanks pass through Rajpath during the parade (Image: PTI)

Indian Air Force (IAF)’s 'Netra' Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fly over Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)
6/12

Indian Air Force (IAF)’s 'Netra' Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fly over Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)

Tableaus of Goa, Meghalaya and other states pass through Rajpath during the parade (Image: PTI)
7/12

Tableaus of Goa, Meghalaya and other states pass through Rajpath during the parade (Image: PTI)

National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent marches during the parade at Rajpath. (Image: PTI)
8/12

National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent marches during the parade at Rajpath. (Image: PTI)

Indian Army’s Sarvatra Bridge Laying Simulation vehicles passing through Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)
9/12

Indian Army’s Sarvatra Bridge Laying Simulation vehicles passing through Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)

Indian Army Corps of Signals contingent led by Captain Tanya Shergill, marches during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
10/12

Indian Army Corps of Signals contingent led by Captain Tanya Shergill, marches during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Three Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly in ‘Trishul’ manoeuvre over Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)
11/12

Three Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly in ‘Trishul’ manoeuvre over Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)

Akash Army Launcher systems on display during the parade in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
12/12

Akash Army Launcher systems on display during the parade in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)

First Published on Jan 26, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Republic Day #Slideshow

