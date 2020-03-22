In Pics | Delhi wears deserted look during Janata Curfew

PM Narendra Modi had proposed 'Janata curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Delhi roads wore a deserted look on March 22 as barring public transport buses and emergency vehicles, other vehicles kept off roads, as people joined hands to fight coronavirus by keeping indoors. (Photo: Shome Basu) 2/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed 'Janata curfew' on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. (Photo: Shome Basu) 3/9 Delhi Metro services remained suspended and only 50 percent of DTC and cluster buses were operational during the Janata curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu) 4/9 Autos and taxis were a rare sight due to the support extended by various unions representing such vehicles to PM Modi's appeal for Janata curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu) 5/9 Unions of last-mile connectivity vehicles also joined the curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu) 6/9 Such was the impact of the lockdown that most of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were seen running without any passengers. (Photo: Shome Basu) 7/9 The inter-state bus terminals in the city too wore a deserted look. "No passengers or buses from any state were there at Kashmiri Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminals," a transport department official told news agency PTI. (Photo: Shome Basu) 8/9 The inter-state private bus operators also suspended their operations in view of the Janata curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu) 9/9 PM Modi had asked people to express gratitude towards those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus outbreak by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu) First Published on Mar 22, 2020 06:36 pm