In Depth | Ayodhya Verdict: 'Mandir wahi banega'? Judgment may mark end to century-old saga

As Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is set to retire on November 15, the nation’s eyes have shifted to the Supreme Court, which was hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The verdict in the matter is expected to be announced on or before November 14, and when it is announced, the judgment will change the face of India’s socio-political character, maybe even making space for itself in history books.

The verdict will hopefully complete the circle, rather break the spiral that the case has found itself embroiled in for over 130 years.

Adequate measures are being taken by the Centre and security is being beefed up in Ayodhya, as well across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the top court’s ruling on the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted 15 companies of paramilitary forces – BSF, RAF, CISF, ITBP and SSP – to Uttar Pradesh. They will be stationed in sensitive areas such as Kanpur, Aligarh, Lucknow, Azamgarh, etc.

Security has been stepped up in Mumbai as well, the city which felt the tremors of Babri Masjid demolition back in 1992. Police officials have told media persons that "no celebration or mourning by any community or group will be allowed” in Mumbai and that the city police's social media monitoring cell and cyber cell will monitor activities on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and other such platforms."Strict action will be taken against those who post objectionable content, hurting sentiments of any community," officials said.