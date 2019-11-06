App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Police tightens security in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict

Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, he said.

Moneycontrol News
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Police have stepped up security, specially in sensitive areas in Mumbai, and are keeping a close watch on social media activities, a official said.

Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the case before his retirement on November 17.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Monday held a meeting with some prominent members of the Muslim community, including journalists and spiritual leaders, and appealed to them to accept the apex court's verdict.

"Elaborate security arrangements are being made with extra precautions in sensitive areas. As this will be the verdict of the apex court, every person should accept it as a citizen of the country and not as any community member," the official said on Tuesday.

As part of the security measures, the police have imposed prohibitory orders from November 4 to 18, restricting any unlawful assembly of people, he said.

"No celebration or mourning by any community or group will be allowed in the city after the judgement," he said.

The city police's social media monitoring cell and cyber cell will monitor activities on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and other such platforms, he said.

"Strict action will be taken against those who post objectionable content, hurting sentiments of any community," the official said.

Citizens have also been urged not to believe in rumours and alert the police if they come across any such kind of talks, he said.

"People should report any suspicious person or activity and help the police in keeping the city safe and peaceful," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Ayodhya case verdict #Babri Masjid #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai police

