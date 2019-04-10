Lok Sabha polls | The political relevance of the Ram Mandir issue

Famous philosopher Karl Marx had said religion is the opium of the masses. I feel it’s a fruit which is ripe to be plucked in the election season.

Talk about pronounced religiosity and politicising a matter of faith, and one immediately thinks of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. In fact, the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 was not only a watershed moment in the history of India, but also led to transformation of the political narrative – with religion displacing caste as the primary metric.

The issue has imminently affected people’s choice of leaders over the years. To understand how, let’s take a walk down memory lane.

Where did it all start?

It was in 1989, when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi launched his campaign from Faizabad, the district headquarters of Ayodhya. He dug out an issue, which has been a bone of contention for over 150 years, in order to revive his sagging political gains.

Promising ‘Ram Rajya’, Rajiv Gandhi also allowed the laying of a foundation stone at an uncontested site. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) brought the bricks and the BJP leveraged the situation to further their political agenda.

However, the plan backfired. The Congress, which had won a sweeping 83 of the 85 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, won a dismal 15 in the 1989 elections, with Rajiv Gandhi losing his seat to a CPI candidate.

Read Also: Opinion | Does BJP need the Ram Mandir issue to win Uttar Pradesh in 2019?

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal won 54 seats and the BJP won eight seats. The BJP, however, made significant gains in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra to take their national tally up to 85.

This result indicated that the Mandal Commission, which had redefined the political discourse in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, beat Mandir and religion as an agenda. In addition, it showed that the Ram Mandir issue had more takers beyond Uttar Pradesh.

At that time, Rajiv Gandhi’s failed bid created a template for other political parties which didn’t dare to touch the Ram Mandir issue for political gains. Until the BJP organized a Rath Yatra led by veteran leader LK Advani to consolidate mass support for the Mandir movement.

Impact on elections

After the collapse of the VP Singh government at the Centre, and the subsequent fall of the Chandrashekhar government, Lok Sabha elections were held in 1991. The BJP won 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh and its national presence grew to 120 from 2 in 1984. This is the time when the Bharatiya Janata Party was established as a national party, getting the second largest number of seats in the general election.

The push for a Ram Mandir and laying of the foundation stones in the late 1980s snowballed into the demolition of the 16th century Babri Masjid in 1992.

In the 1998 Lok Sabha election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, bringing a coalition government at the Centre. To increase their social base, the BJP had put hardliner LK Advani on the backburner and propped Atal Bihar Vajpayee as prime minister. Besides, pressure from allies did not let the saffron party actively pursue the three contentious issues in its agenda – construction of the Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and introduction of a universal civil code – and instead adhered to the mutually agreed National Agenda of Governance.

At the state level, the saffron party had swept 221 seats in the 1991 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with Kalyan Singh being named as the chief minister. However, his term was cut short in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Read Also | BJP using Ram Mandir in manifesto to sharpen communal polarisation: Sitaram Yechury

In the 1993 assembly poll, even though the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 177, the BSP-SP formed a coalition government with SP satrap Mulayam Singh Yadav as the chief minister.

Relevance of Ram Mandir in present-day politics

With the political narrative maturing between 2004 and 2014, the BJP has emerged as a stronger party. In fact, the saffron party has promised construction of the Ram Mandir in its manifesto for all the general elections since 1996.

After their landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is no more bound by its allies to push for the construction of the temple. In the 2017 UP Assembly polls, the party swept 312 on 413 seats, without even naming the chief ministerial candidate.

BJP candidate from Ayodhya Ved Prakash Gupta beating SP's incumbent MLA, Tej Narayan Pandey, by a mammoth 50,440 votes is often read by the BJP cadre as a referendum on Babri demolition.

The saffron party had resurrected the temple plank and made it into a symbol of Hindutva when it named Yogi Adityanath as chief minister of UP. Adityanath, the politically canny mahant of the Gorakhnath Math – had his mentor in the late Mahant Avaidyanath, who headed the Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas or the Trust entrusted with construction of the Ram temple.

It was the push for the Ram Mandir that propelled the BJP to national politics, blunting caste politics in the process.

By mentioning it in this year’s manifesto, the BJP has re-affirmed that the party is still not ready to distance itself from the Ram Mandir issue.