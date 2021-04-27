In charts | COVID-19 cases in India, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Image: AP)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.76 crores with 3,23,144 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s April 27, 2021 update. New cases were above the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day; however, the lowest in five days.

India reported 2,771 new deaths and 2,51,827 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 14.52 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 27 update, with 33,59,963 new vaccinations.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 84 percent received their first dose while 16 percent got the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most over 14.9 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (12.5 million) and Uttar Pradesh (11.9 million).

India now has 28,82,204 active cases, with an increase of 68,546 cases in 24 hours as per the April 27 update. Maharashtra now has the most (6,76,647 or 23 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,04,199) and Karnataka (2,81,061). Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh have reported a drop in active cases.

Maharashtra reported the most (48,700 or 15 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (33,551), Karnataka (29,744), Kerala (21,890) and Delhi (20,201). These five states account for 48 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 524 or 19 percent new deaths as per April 27 update, followed by Delhi (380), Uttar Pradesh (249), Chhattisgarh (226) and Karnataka (201). These five states account for 57 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

The total recoveries in India were over 1.45 crore while the recovery rate slipped further to 82.5 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most new recoveries at 71,736 followed by Uttar Pradesh (26,719), Delhi (22,055), Chhattisgarh (17,341) and Tamil Nadu (13,625).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 1,97,894, as per April 27 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.5 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported as of April 26 with more than 28.09 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 14.84 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 31.33 lakh deaths. Over 1.87 crore active cases reported across the world as of date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (15 percent).