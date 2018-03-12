App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hillary Clinton arrives on 3-day visit to Madhya Pradesh

Clinton is scheduled to visit the state's erstwhile Holkar kingdom, where apart from a boat ride along the scenic Narmada river, she would also watch the world renowned Maheshwari saree being weaved, an art started by Queen Ahilya Bai to help the downtrodden, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived here on Sunday on a three-day private visit to Madhya Pradesh.

She arrived at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport at around 8:00 pm in a private plane amidst tight security, an official said.

She left for Maheshwar, a town on the banks of the Narmada river in Khargone district a little later.

Clinton is scheduled to visit the state's erstwhile Holkar kingdom, where apart from a boat ride along the scenic Narmada river, she would also watch the world renowned Maheshwari saree being weaved, an art started by Queen Ahilya Bai to help the downtrodden, an official said.

related news

She would stay tonight at the Ahilya Fort Hotel in Maheshwar. This is a private visit, Khargone Collector Ashok Kumar Verma told PTI.

Tomorrow morning, Clinton would be in Dhar district where her itinerary includes a visit to Mandu, home to historical monuments frequented earlier by Mughal rulers, officials said.

She would return to Maheshwar in the evening and interact with children of a local school before halting for the night at the holy town, they added.

"She will visit the place where the famous Maheshwari sarees have been weaved for long. It is an art started by Ahilya Bai Holkar, the ruler of the kingdom, to help the downtrodden. She will also have a boat ride on the Narmada," Verma said.

"On Tuesday morning, she will leave for Indore from where she will fly back," he added.

Maheshwar, some 91 kilometres from here, was the capital of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom till January 6, 1818, after which Indore was designated as the capital under the reign of Malhar Rao Holkar III.

The former US Secretary of State is in Maheshwar at the invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom.

tags #curren taffairs #Hillary Clinton #India #World News

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC