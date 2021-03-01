English
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won't take COVID-19 vaccine; here's why

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had contracted novel coronavirus disease on December 5 last year, a month after receiving a trial shot of the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at AIIMS on March 1, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted that he will not “need” a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Today corona vaccine is starting for the people. Now there should be no hesitation at all. I will not be able to receive a dose as, after a COVID infection, my antibody count is 300 which is a lot. Maybe the trial vaccine I had taken had a role in that. I don’t need vaccine right now,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination guide: How to register, book appointment on Co-WIN portal and other key points

The Haryana minister on November 20 had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. However, he contracted COVID-19 on December 5. While this caused a lot of stir, it was later clarified that he had taken only one dose and the second was pending.

India began the third and the largest phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 on March 1, which will reach out to around 27 crore of population aged above 60 or above 45 with comorbid conditions.

As of February 28, India had recorded more than 1.1 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.57 lakh deaths. A total of 1.07 crore patients had recovered from the infectious disease. However, more than 1.64 lakh cases were active across the country, comprising 1.48 percent of the total caseload.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anil Vij #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Haryana #India
first published: Mar 1, 2021 02:35 pm

