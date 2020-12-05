Haryana Minister Anil Vij, Who Volunteered In Covaxin Trials, Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij

Haryana minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered in phase-3 trials of vaccine candidate Covaxin, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” Vij said in a tweet on December 5.

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

On November 20, the 67-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was administered a dose of Covaxin , an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Vij, who is also Haryana’s health minister, had volunteered to get the vaccine shot in India’s first phase-3 efficacy study.

In October, the vaccine maker had announced successful completion of interim analysis of phase-1 and 2 trials.

As of December 5, Haryana had reported 2.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 2.3 lakh recoveries. While there were about 14,000 ‘active’ cases, more than 2,500 people had died in the state due to the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 96 lakh on December 5, including nearly 1.4 lakh deaths. More than 4 lakh cases remain active, even as 90 lakh patients have recovered across the country.