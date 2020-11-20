Coronavirus vaccine update: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij gets first India-made Covaxin shot

Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij, who had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been administered a trial dose on November 20.



#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The 67-year old senior BJP leader was administered the dose under the supervision of a team of doctors at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt.

Ahead of the third phase trials, the Haryana Health Minister had taken to his official Twitter handle and said, "I will be administered a trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department," Vij said in a tweet.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Last month, the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR.

It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted.

The human trial of Covaxin had begun at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July, Vij had said earlier.

