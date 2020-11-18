Coronavirus vaccine update: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij offers to volunteer for Covaxin trial

Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij has offered himself to be the first volunteer in the third phase clinical trial of Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bhart Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated . (sic)” Vij said in a tweet.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

About 26,000 volunteers across 12-14 states in India are expected to be included in the trail.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Participants will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Trial volunteers would be randomly assigned to receive either Covaxin or a placebo shot. The trial is double blinded — the participants, investigators and the company will not be aware of who was assigned to which group.

Bharat Biotech had said on October 23 that it had successfully completed the interim analysis of Phase I and II trials and was in the process of initiating Phase-III trials. It is aiming to launch the vaccine by June 2021.

Covaxin is among the leading vaccine candidates against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Development and subsequent approval of a vaccine is key in ending the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to over 5.5 crore confirmed infections across the world. The global death toll due to the outbreak stands at 13.3 lakh.