Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 6,396 new COVID-19 cases, tally inches closer to 5 lakh

Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Third peak is over but third wave is not over yet: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the third peak of COVID-19 spread has crossed but the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital is not over yet. Interacting with reporters, he said a large number of people are coming from outside to get tested in Delhi.

"We are not refusing anyone. Some are giving their address, while many others are giving address of their relatives or acquaintances. About 25-30 per cent of people from outside, getting their tests done here," Jain said.