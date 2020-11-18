Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 6,396 new COVID-19 cases, tally inches closer to 5 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 88 lakh. There are 4,53,401 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 240th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 88,74,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,519 deaths. A total of 82,90,371 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,65,478 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.11 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.42 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.52 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.31 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with US President-elect Joe Biden
India has 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection
The coronavirus vaccines will probably work. Making them fast will be the hard part
Front-runners in the coronavirus vaccine race won’t make nearly as many doses this year as were predicted, but they may kick into high gear next year.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Third peak is over but third wave is not over yet: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the third peak of COVID-19 spread has crossed but the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital is not over yet. Interacting with reporters, he said a large number of people are coming from outside to get tested in Delhi.
"We are not refusing anyone. Some are giving their address, while many others are giving address of their relatives or acquaintances. About 25-30 per cent of people from outside, getting their tests done here," Jain said. Continue reading...
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates: Delhi Deputy CM rules out lockdown in national capital
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on November 17 told CNBC-TV18 that there is no plan for a lockdown or a "mini-lockdown" in the national capital despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Sisodia also said that recent festivals caused crowding at markets in the city and that he expects the cases to go down once the festival season winds up.
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US medical leaders urge Trump to share COVID-19 data with Biden
The U.S. medical establishment weighed in on the White House post-election transition fray on Tuesday, urging President Donald Trump to share critical COVID-19 data with President-elect Joe Biden's team or risk needless, deadly lags in tackling the pandemic. The Biden team has been trying to devise a coordinated national coronavirus strategy, and the open letter from three leading healthcare organizations came as more state and local governments scrambled separately to tamp down a COVID-19 surge threatening to overwhelm hospitals nationwide.
"Real-time data and information on the supply of therapeutics, testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability to plan for further deployment of the nation's assets need to be shared to save countless lives," said the letter, signed by leaders of the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Hospitals Association.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh government issues advisory for celebration of Chhath Puja
UP government has urged devotees to perform rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible. Arrangements will be made by local administration at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja.
YouTube to add link on COVID-19 vaccines to combat misinformation
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it is adding a link to provide information on the development of COVID-19 vaccines to the coronavirus panel on its site, expanding its efforts to combat misinformation related to the pandemic. The link will send users directly to authoritative COVID-19 vaccine information from a third-party source like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization (WHO), the company said in a statement.
Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the new coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media, including through anti-vaccine personalities on YouTube and viral videos shared across multiple platforms. Read the full story here..
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 6,396 cases; 99 fatalities take toll to 7,812
Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said. Ninety-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,812.
The active cases tally on Tuesday rise to 42,004 from 40,128, previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,95,598, while the recovery rate stood at over 89 per cent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with United States President-elect Joe Biden on November 17, as the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region while reiterating their firm commitment to the strategic bilateral partnership.
This was the first interaction between the two leaders since Democrat Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump in the recent US presidential election.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | WHO praises Uttar Pradesh government for effective COVID-19 management
The World Health Organisation (WHO), on November 17, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its COVID-19 management strategy terming it as a good example for other states to follow.
A statement issued by Roderico Ofrin, WHO Country Representative, read: “The UP government’s strategic response to COVID-19 by stepping up contact tracing efforts is exemplary and can serve as a good example for other states.”
The global health body appreciated the efforts made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government for the management of COVID-19, especially in tracking high-risk contacts, an official spokesperson of the government said. Continue reading...
Coronavirus cases in Delhi LIVE updates | Doubling testing capacity, raising ICU beds among steps to tackle COVID cases spike in Delhi: Centre
Doubling COVID-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Centre said on Tuesday.
A decision has also been taken to increase house to house surveillance of active cases in containment zones and other vulnerable pockets for which 7,000-8,000 teams will be put on this exercise, an increase from the existing 3,000 teams that are currently involved. Read more here..