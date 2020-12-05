PlusFinancial Times
December 05, 2020 / 09:16 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Bahrain Grants Emergency Use For Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have reached 95.71 lakh. There are 4,16,082 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE: Today is the 257th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 95,71,559 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,39,188 deaths. A total of 90,16,289 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,16,082 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.35 percent
of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.20 percent and the country has conducted 1,170,102 tests the previous day. Globally, more than 6.57 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.18 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
  • December 05, 2020 / 09:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Top 5 countries with the highest number cases
    US - 14,353,740 
    India - 9,571,559 
    Brazil - 6,533,968 
    Russia - 2,382,012
    France - 2,321,703
    (Data as per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre | Numbers include active cases, discharged and dead)

  • December 05, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Global Update
    Total: 65,771,488 (6.57 crore)
    Deaths: 1,518,560 (15.18 lakh)
    (According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre)

  • December 05, 2020 / 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | India Update
    Active cases: 416,082 (4.35 percent of total numbers)
    Discharged: 9,016,289 (90.16 lakh)
    Deaths: 139,188 (1.39 lakh)
    Total cases (including active, discharged and dead): 9,571,559 (95.71 lakh)
    Total number of tests done during the previous day 1,170,102 (11.70 lakh)
    (According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data)

  • December 05, 2020 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Seoul enforces distancing rules amid fresh spike
    South Korea's capital began enforcing stricter distancing rules on December 5 as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day. The restrictions require large stores, gyms, movie theaters, barbershops and amusement parks to shut down after 9 p.m., and restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after that time. Public transportation will also be reduced after 9 p.m. in an aim to discourage unnecessary gatherings. The 583 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 36,915, including 540 deaths. The agency said 411 of the cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health officials are struggling to track infections tied to various places, including hospitals, churches, schools, saunas and gyms. The country had reported 629 new cases on Friday, its highest daily jump in nine months. (AP)

  • December 05, 2020 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Sikkim reports 47 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
    Sikkim has reported 47 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to the contagion, an official said on December 4. The death toll has now risen to 112 and the coronavirus tally to 5,147. The state has 358 active cases, while 4,587 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. Ninety others have migrated out. Test samples on November 3 were 267, and overall were 63,607. Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has resumed issuing permits to Nathula for tourists with immediate effect, the tourism department said. (PTI)

  • December 05, 2020 / 08:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory: Biden
    US President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that Americans will not be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine and he is willing to get vaccinated publicly to assuage any concerns about its efficacy and safety. "I don't think they should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide," Biden told reporters at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. He was responding to a question if COVID-19 vaccine be made mandatory.
    Biden, who is due to take office on January  20, said he will make sure that the vaccine is both free and available and that any follow up on the vaccine is free and available that relates to any health complications from it. "I will do everything in my power as the president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing, and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters. That's why I said in my inaugural speech I'm going to ask people to commit for 100 days to wear a mask, not because I'm asking it for any reason to punish-this is not a political issue," he said. (PTI)

  • December 05, 2020 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Bahrain grants emergency use for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine
    The island kingdom of Bahrain has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. This was announced by the state-run Bahrain News Agency on December 4 night, which said the country followed thorough analysis and review  of all available data. Bahrain had already granted an emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm. (AP)

  • December 05, 2020 / 07:49 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic. 
    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments in India and around the world. 
     

