Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes for friends, family

Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us - Hal Borland

As the world says goodbye to 2021 and eagerly waits to welcome and celebrate 2022, the wishes, messages and quotes a person can send to his/her friends, family to welcome 2022 in a positive way by letting go of old grudges and old worries and to turn over a new chapter of life.

This year's celebration may be a silent one due to the rise in Coronavirus Omicron cases around the world. In India, several restrictions have been imposed to slow the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Partying out may not happen this year but it doesn't mean people can't celebrate the arrival of 2022.

Happy New Year 2022: Here are some wishes, messages, greetings, quotes people can share:

-May 2022 be the best year of your life. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy new year.

-Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story!

-Good luck, great foodSuccess and sound sleepTravel and true friendsPeace, prosperity and productivityThese are my wishes for youAs we enter 2022

Wishing you a very happy new year!

-Even in these difficult times, we must keep our courage and pray for better tomorrows. As we bid adieu to 2021, here's hoping that the new year brings all of us peace and happiness.

-Give wings to your dreams and watch them come true in this new year!

-Here's hoping that 2022 is filled with new adventures with old friends! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way.

-Wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings.

-As the world continues to fight the pandemic, we wish for strength and good health for you and your family this new year.

-Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

-May your troubles last as long as your new year resolutions. Happy 2022!

-Thank you for standing by my side this year. May our friendship only grow stronger as we move into 2022.