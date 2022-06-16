English
    Govt spending Rs 1,900 crores to support 45 Ro-Ro ferry projects

    The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has operationalised Ro-Pax (roll-on-roll-off passenger) ferry service between Ghogha-Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai-Mandwa in Maharashtra

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Representative Image (AP Photo/Dimitri Messinis, File)

    Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is financially supporting 45 Ro-Ro (roll-on-roll-off) ferry projects with total cost of Rs 1,900 crore, an official statement said on June 16. The ministry has operationalised Ro-Pax (roll-on-roll-off passenger) ferry service between Ghogha-Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai-Mandwa in Maharashtra, it added.

    These services have transported more than 7 lakh passengers and 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing towards clean environment and public welfare. In view of the success of these projects and high demand and potential, additional projects are planned at Pipavav and Muldwarka in Gujarat and Ghodbunder, Veldur, Vasai, Kashid, Rewas, Manori and JN Port in Maharashtra, the statement said.

    The ministry has prepared a draft of 'Guidelines for Operationalisation of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry services along the coast of India' after incorporating the preliminary inputs received from the stakeholders. The statement noted that these guidelines will homogenise and streamline the development and operations of ferry services, along with promoting ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays, disagreements and introducing digital interventions at customer interface.

    The guidelines will also help state/UT governments and Port authorities in implementation of such projects by standardisation of procedures, it added.
